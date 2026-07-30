FIFA opens disciplinary case over Argentina Falklands banner at World Cup

July 29 : FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina's football association (AFA) and its players for several alleged breaches at the World Cup, including the holding up of a banner asserting sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

Following Argentina's semi-final victory over England in Atlanta, some players brandished a banner declaring "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine").

FIFA said using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature was a potential breach of the disciplinary code.

In 2014, FIFA had fined Argentina 20,000 pounds ($26,560) for a similar banner held up by players before a friendly with Slovenia.

Other alleged breaches at the World Cup include discriminatory chants and gestures, late kickoffs, security protocol failures, inappropriate team and spectator messages, and objects thrown by fans across several matches during the tournament.

Meanwhile, disciplinary proceedings were also opened against several players after the final in New Jersey where Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra-time.

A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain's Gavi to the ground as the European champions' substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate.

Paredes faces three assault counts while Nahuel Molina faces two counts. Molina, Thiago Almada and Argentine official Roberto Ayala as well as Spain's Gavi face one count each for unsporting behaviour.

"In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the respondents have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course," FIFA said.

($1 = 0.7530 pounds)