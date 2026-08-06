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FIFA says leadership fully supports President Infantino
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FIFA says leadership fully supports President Infantino

FIFA says leadership fully supports President Infantino

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 50th Ordinary UEFA Congress - Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium - February 12, 2026 FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during the event REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

06 Aug 2026 05:42AM
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Aug 5 : FIFA said on Wednesday its leadership reaffirmed "full support" for President Gianni Infantino at a crisis meeting with senior officials of world soccer's governing body in Morocco.

Source: Reuters
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