Climate cost of expanded World Cup under scrutiny as emissions set to soar

MANCHESTER: The World Cup kicks off on Thursday (Jun 11) as a celebration of goals, drama and global fandom, but it is also expected to carry a climate cost more than double that of Qatar 2022, throwing a harsh spotlight on the environmental price of football's expanding showpiece.

The tournament's enlarged footprint will see 48 teams and venues scattered across North America and an assessment published last week by global carbon accounting platform Greenly estimates it could generate 7.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

That is roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of 1.7 million cars, or the yearly emissions of Sierra Leone, making it the most polluting World Cup ever staged, according to academics and campaigners, driven mostly by the vast distances that teams, fans and media will travel across the three-country, 16-city format.

"I think the World Cup, in theory, is really fun for the sport and for visibility - but bad from a climate standpoint," author and sports ecologist Madeleine Orr told Reuters.

The numbers underline that concern. Researchers estimate that as much as 87 per cent of the tournament's emissions will come from travel - chiefly flights - as millions of fans criss-cross a continent to follow their teams.

The sheer geographical spread of the tournament that stretches 4,500km from Vancouver to Miami makes it inherently more carbon-intensive than the compact Qatar event, which was criticised for building seven new stadiums. Greenhouse gas emissions from Qatar were calculated at about 3.8 million tons.

While no new stadiums were built this time around, expanding to more teams and spreading matches across distant host cities simply shifted the overall environmental cost, according to David Gogishvili, a geographer at the University of Lausanne.

"Increase the number of the teams and then put them in a country where there needs to be significant travel first to get there by air, and then significant travel between the host locations, okay, we're getting rid of one source of negative environmental influence, but then we are increasing it in another," Gogishvili told Reuters.

The World Cup venues are divided into three regional clusters - Western, Central and Eastern - in an effort to reduce travel distances.

England and their fans have the heaviest travel burden among the tournament favourites, with their three group games in Dallas, Boston and New Jersey covering 2,800km.

At the United Nations COP26 climate summit in 2021, FIFA pledged to halve its carbon emissions by 2030, and reach net zero by 2040 as part of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework.

FIFA has not set a specific carbon target for the World Cup.

Gogishvili compared football's global body to the International Olympic Committee, which is "more or less actually following the reduction target" to halve the carbon footprint by 2050.

"At least they are on the right path," Gogishvili said.

FIFA said it welcomed scrutiny.

"Numerous environmental initiatives related to the tournament are being implemented by FIFA and the Host Cities before, during and after the tournament," the body said in a statement to Reuters.

FIFA pointed to the use of existing stadiums, encouraging fans to use public transport, reducing reliance on diesel generators, and recycling and food waste initiatives.