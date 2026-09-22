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FIFA's Infantino letter is ploy for re-election, says German FA chief
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FIFA's Infantino letter is ploy for re-election, says German FA chief

FIFA's Infantino letter is ploy for re-election, says German FA chief
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Germany DFB announces new manager of national soccer team - DFB Campus, Frankfurt, Germany - July 24, 2026 DFB President Bernd Neuendorf attends a press conference as Juergen Klopp is unveiled as the new manager of the Germany national soccer team REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo
FIFA's Infantino letter is ploy for re-election, says German FA chief
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the stadium before a FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup match on September 5, 2026. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
22 Sep 2026 06:56PM
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BERLIN, Sept 22 : A letter from FIFA President Gianni Infantino this week to all 211 members, offering to discuss reforms within world soccer's governing body, amid an ongoing crisis over his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup, is a mere ploy to get himself re-elected, Germany's Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf said on Tuesday.

In Monday's letter seen by Reuters, Infantino proposed an independent review of FIFA's decision-making process, in a move that could help him regain support after the withdrawal of his controversial private investment plan.

Striking a conciliatory tone, he also said he would propose consultations with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders about strengthening FIFA's decision-making.

Infantino faced a fierce backlash over his proposal to sell a 20 per cent stake in FIFA's commercial rights, including the World Cup, to private investors. The plan was abandoned in July after strong opposition and boycott threats, with UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF calling for changes to FIFA's leadership.

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CHANGE IS NECESSARY

They had said there had been no consultation with any continental confederation at any stage, with Infantino acting alone. UEFA has said a change in leadership was now necessary with the European body having lost faith in the current president.

"I regard Gianni Infantino’s letter as a transparent ploy to secure his re-election next year," said DFB President Neuendorf on Tuesday. "Fundamentally, FIFA now seems to have recognised that changes are essential.

"However, Gianni Infantino is definitely not the right person to lead a reform process. He has squandered all credibility.“ Neuendorf is also a member of the FIFA Council, the organisation's main decision-making body.

Infantino also said in the letter that member associations' positions on proposals or governance matters would not affect their treatment by FIFA, whose development and solidarity programmes would continue under existing rules.

The Swiss is up for re-election in March next year, with his opponents struggling to find a candidate to challenge the president. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters this month that he still had enough votes to win, prompting opponents to focus on curbing his powers.

Source: Reuters
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