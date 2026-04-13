Figure skating-Japan's Kagiyama to take break from competition in 2026-27 season

April 13 : Olympic individual and team silver medallist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan said on Monday that he will take a break from competitive figure skating during the 2026-27 season, citing a desire to rediscover the joy of the sport and explore new challenges.

The 22-year-old is a four-times Olympic silver medallist, having finished second in both the individual and team events at the 2022 and 2026 Winter Games.

Kagiyama concluded his season at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships, rallying from sixth place after the short programme to finish second with a score of 306.67. He delivered an elegant, flawless free skate to Christopher Tin's "Turandot Finale" to claim silver behind American sensation Ilia Malinin.

"Past few seasons have brought many frustrations and difficult moments, but I'm glad I was able to finish the season on a positive note," Kagiyama wrote on Instagram. "It felt long, yet short, yet long again - a season full of ups and downs...

"For the 2026-27 season, I've decided to take a break from competing. I want to use this time to rediscover what makes figure skating so special, take on new challenges, and reflect on myself as I look toward the future."

Kagiyama said fans can still expect to see him on the ice during his time away from competition.

"I've got a few projects in the works, so I hope you'll look forward to them," the four-times world silver medallist added. "There will also be ice shows and events, so I'm excited to see you all again and skate in front of you soon."