Figure Skating-Japan’s Miura and Kihara slip to fifth after lift error, eye comeback in free skate

MILAN, Feb 15 : Japanese figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara finished fifth after a disappointing short programme at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Sunday, a result Miura framed as a mental test, stressing composure over points as they turned to Monday's free skate.

The two‑time world champions — the first Japanese pair ever to win world titles, in 2023 and 2025 — were unable to match their usual precision, leaving them outside the top three after an error on their lasso lift.

They scored 73.11 points in the short programme, almost seven points behind German duo Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, who finished first.

"I made a big mistake on the lift, but I was able to keep my composure and complete the throw after that, so I think that really helped me become a lot stronger mentally," Miura said afterwards, speaking through a translator.

Miura and Kihara arrived at the Olympics as clear favourites after winning the Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan, in December.

Monday's dip also contrasts with their early‑Games momentum. They topped the pairs segment in the team event, helping Japan secure a silver medal.

Their rise has been central to Japan's resurgence in a discipline long dominated by Europe and North America. Before their world silver in 2022, Japan had gone a decade without a pairs medal on the major ISU stage.

Their route to the top has been forged through adversity.

Kihara has managed recurring back injuries, while Miura has repeatedly competed with a dislocated shoulder.

At the 2025 Japan Championships, Miura dislocated her shoulder during warm‑ups, popped it back in, and still skated an excellent short programme, scoring a season‑best.

Their free skate on Monday, set to music from the "Gladiator" and performed by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, is meant to mirror their battles through injuries and setbacks.

Miura said they were not thinking about the scores or their medal hopes for Monday.

"The important thing isn't the score. The important thing is doing my best, performing to the best of my ability," she said, adding she had not yet had a chance to analyse Sunday's mishap.

"I haven't seen the video yet ... but I hope that tomorrow we can take each step carefully so that this kind of thing doesn't happen again," she added.