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Figure skating-Japan's Sakamoto on pace for fourth world title in Prague
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Figure skating-Japan's Sakamoto on pace for fourth world title in Prague

Figure skating-Japan's Sakamoto on pace for fourth world title in Prague

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Exhibition Gala - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 21, 2026. Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs during the Exhibition Gala. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

25 Mar 2026 11:37PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2026 11:40PM)
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(Corrects Chiba score in paragraph three)

PRAGUE, March 25 : Japan's Kaori Sakamoto surged into the lead in the women's singles short programme at the world figure skating championships on Wednesday, putting her on course for a fourth world title in the final competitive event of her career.

The silver medallist at last month's Milano Cortina Olympics delivered a polished performance to "Time to Say Goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman to score 79.31 points.

Mone Chiba of Japan scored 78.45 for second, while American Amber Glenn heads into Friday's free skate in third with 72.65.

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The field was missing reigning Olympic and world champion Alysa Liu of the U.S., who cited a packed post-Games off-ice schedule.

It is common for skaters to withdraw from worlds in an Olympic season after an intense, months-long physical and emotional peak.

The pairs short programme was scheduled for later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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