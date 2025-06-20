Logo
Figure skating-Japan's Sakamoto to retire after 2026 Winter Olympics
Figure skating-Japan's Sakamoto to retire after 2026 Winter Olympics

FILE PHOTO: Mar 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kaori Sakamoto (JPN) wins silver in Womens Free Skating during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images/File Photo

20 Jun 2025 02:47PM
Three-times world figure skating champion Kaori Sakamoto is to retire after the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics next year, the Japanese 25-year-old told reporters in Kobe on Friday.

Sakamoto became the first woman in 56 years to win the figure skating world singles title three times in a row last year, matching the feat of American Peggy Fleming, who won three world titles between 1966-68.

"I feel like I have less than a year left. I'll be 29 at the following Olympics, which is out of the question," Kyodo news reported Sakamoto as saying. "I'll try to bring things to a close the year I turn 26."

Sakamoto, who won bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympics, missed out on a fourth straight world title in March when she finished runner-up to American Alysa Liu.

Source: Reuters
