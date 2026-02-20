Figure skating-Liu's golden skate caps joyful comeback story

MILAN, Feb 19 : Four years after she stepped away from her sport saying she had lost her love for it, American Alysa Liu skated on Thursday night as though she had flicked the light back on in a long-darkened disco, and soared to Olympic women's gold.

Her joyful programme to Donna Summer's "MacArthur Park" - in a glittering gold dress with her striking brunette and platinum-blonde striped hair - felt much more about fun than perfection.

The reigning world champion started the day in third, but by the time she struck her final pose, pointing skyward, for a total score of 226.79 points, the gold medal felt almost like an afterthought to the grin she wore getting there.

Joy, it seems, is her competitive superpower.

"The most important part of my story is human connection," Liu said. "That's all I want in my life, human connection.

"And damn, now I connect with a hella ton of people. So that's my dream, and I am glad that I have my creative ideas and I can share those as well.

"I think my story is more important than anything (results or medals), and that's what I will hold dear. And this journey has been incredible."

Triple world champion Kaori Sakamoto secured silver with 224.90, ahead of Japanese teammate Ami Nakai, who claimed bronze with 219.16.

Liu returned to skating in 2024 on her terms.

Her smile has drawn particular attention at the Milano Cortina Games because of her unique new frenulum piercing. She has a curved arrow piercing the tissue connecting the underside of her upper lip to her gums.

"I guess it's doing stuff that people tell you you shouldn't do. I've been doing a lot of that," Liu said. "I'm glad that a lot of people are now watching so that I can show them everything that I've come up with in my brain, share my stories."

FORCED ISOLATION

Asked about her influences, she said "I really had myself and I think that's all I needed was myself."

Her transformation happened during the forced isolation of COVID-19.

"I got alone time, I got to think a lot and so yeah, it was when Covid hit, that's when I had my first: what to do with myself? There's nothing to do, and I'm grateful that I had that moment of realisation, a light-bulb moment.

"But yeah, a lot happened in four years."

American Amber Glenn started the day in 13th after a nightmare short programme that included a missed jump, but climbed to fifth with a stunning free skate that opened with a gorgeous triple Axel.

"Disappointment because there's shoulda, coulda, woulda, there's so many things that are going through my mind that I know I'm capable of so much more," said Glenn.

"It wasn't too far out of reach, a medal or even winning, so it's been devastating in that sense."

The 26-year-old was the target of a "scary amount of threats" on social media after remarks she had made on the eve of the Games encouraging LGBTQ+ people to stay strong during what she called a difficult period for the community in the U.S.

Her flawed short programme on Tuesday prompted more online abuse.

"I really hope that going forward we can find a way to support the athletes, especially when it comes to online, there are some really disturbing things when it comes to all three of us U.S. athletes online," Glenn said on Thursday.

"It's hard not to see that stuff online. I hope that can work to have a safer place for athletes, especially people very young, like Isabeau (Levito, who is 18)."

Levito, the third U.S. women's skater of the trio known as the "Blade Angels," finished 12th.