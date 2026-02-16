Figure skating-Malinin says Games pressure led to 'inevitable crash'

MILAN, Feb 16 : Ilia Malinin on Monday said his pressure-packed Olympic debut resulted in an "inevitable crash" and suggested he would release more details about his experience on Saturday, when he will participate in a skating exhibition in Milan.

The 21-year-old American came into the Games surrounded by huge hype as the heavy favourite to win gold in the men's event, but that dream unravelled in spectacular fashion when he fell twice and struggled with other jumps to finish a shocking eighth in one of the greatest upsets in Olympic figure skating history.

The two-time world champion posted a video on social media on Monday showing his happiest moments in competition set to gentle piano music interspersed with jarring cuts to a black-and-white shot of him with his head in his hands.

Malinin revealed he had been subjected to online abuse.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"On the world's biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside," he wrote.

"Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure."

"It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story. Coming February 21, 2026."

A source confirmed that Malinin would take part in Saturday's gala.

Coming into the Games, the "Quad God" had seemed unstoppable, owning a more than two-year unbeaten streak and seemingly stepping on to the ice as one of the biggest certainties for Olympic gold the sport had seen in decades.

Despite his disastrous performance in Friday's free skate, he played a key role in the U.S. winning team gold at the Games, and his dominance has drawn new fans to the sport.

Malinin was in the stands at the Milan Ice Skating Arena on Sunday for the first day of the Olympic pairs competition, watching the action alongside Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo and Canadian ice dancer Piper Gilles.

He plans to defend his title at next month's world championships in Prague, according to the NBC broadcast.