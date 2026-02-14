Logo
Logo

Sport

Figure skating-Shaidorov shocks field to win men's gold as Malinin falls twice
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Figure skating-Shaidorov shocks field to win men's gold as Malinin falls twice

Figure skating-Shaidorov shocks field to win men's gold as Malinin falls twice
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Figure skating-Shaidorov shocks field to win men's gold as Malinin falls twice
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Figure skating-Shaidorov shocks field to win men's gold as Malinin falls twice
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Figure skating-Shaidorov shocks field to win men's gold as Malinin falls twice
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Figure skating-Shaidorov shocks field to win men's gold as Malinin falls twice
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Men Single Skating - Free Skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 13, 2026. Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan performs during the Free Skating REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
14 Feb 2026 06:11AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2026 06:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, Feb 13 : Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov emerged as the unexpected winner of the men's figure skating gold medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Friday as heavy favourite American Ilia Malinin suffered multiple falls in a shocking performance.

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama took silver and countryman Shun Sato captured bronze on a night when many top skaters struggled to execute their jumps.

Malinin said the pressure of being the gold-medal favourite and the enormous media attention on him in his first Games was "too much to handle."

"I'm trying to understand what happened specifically, but I know that it's done," he told reporters.

"So I can't change the outcome. I feel like a lot of people, if they could, they would definitely go back and change all the outcomes they had."

Shaidorov, who like Malinin is aged 21 and known for his technical ability, fell on his back on the ice of the Milano Ice Skating Arena after his aggressive performance but few could have foreseen what was to come after Kagiyama also struggled.

In one of the biggest shocks seen in Olympic figure skating, Shaidorov's win delivered Kazakhstan their first medal of the Games.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement