Fiji's Kuruvoli suspended for striking Genge, will miss Scotland test

July 16 : Fiji scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli will miss this weekend's Nations Championship test against Scotland at Murrayfield after being banned for four weeks for kicking out at a player during their 73-8 thrashing by England on Saturday.

Fiji were reduced to 14 men for the second half after Kuruvoli was sent off following a review for striking prop Ellis Genge in the chest.

"The disciplinary committee determined that the act merited a mid-range entry point of eight weeks/matches," organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

"In light of Kuruvoli accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as mitigating factors such as his disciplinary record, conduct, and remorse, the committee applied the full 50 per cent reduction in sanction."

Kuruvoli will also miss three games for French club RC Vannes in September as part of the suspension.

Fiji are bottom of the Southern Hemisphere standings in the Nations Championship after starting their campaign with losses to England and Wales.