Filipe Luis proud of Flamengo's resilience in win against Chelsea

Flamengo manager Filipe Luis said he was extremely proud of his team's resilience and composure as they fought back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 3-1 in their Club World Cup clash on Friday.

It was a win that put the Brazilian side in pole position to finish on top of the Group D standings ahead of the tournament knockouts.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was tight-lipped after a red card for his star striker Nicolas Jackson essentially killed off any chance the Premier League club had of rescuing a result against Flamengo, only four minutes after coming on.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:

It was Jackson's second straight red in a little over a month, after he was also sent off for another rough challenge in a Premier League match against Newcastle.

On that occasion, Maresca said Jackson should learn and improve.

On Friday Jackson's reckless challenge left his team in a difficult situation, with the team finishing second in Group D facing the winners of a tough Group C featuring Bayern Munich, Benfica and Boca Juniors.

Jackson will miss Chelsea’s third and final group game against Esperance de Tunis on Wednesday. His absence will likely open the door for Liam Delap, the Blues’ newest signing, for another start after he led the line-up against Flamengo.

KEY QUOTES:

Flamengo coach Filipe Luis: "I am very happy with the game. From the start, we always believed we had a chance.

"I know the quality of European clubs, especially the elite of football. There are 12 clubs in the world that are part of the elite. I'm surprised by these results. They are not very used to the (hot and humid) climate. South Americans are very competitive, in the Libertadores it's very difficult to win, but the best doesn't always win."

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca: "It was a red card. So nothing to say. Congratulations to Flamengo, they deserved to win. I have not spoken yet with Jackson (about the red card). We tried to do something different, also for next season, for the future, but congratulations to them. I think they deserved it."

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella on Nicolas Jackson's red: "It is a bit of bad luck. He tried to put his foot in to kick the ball but he kicked the player's leg. That's it. We now miss him for the next game. He is a young player with a lot of quality and maybe he needs to improve this. We are not perfect, it's part of the game."