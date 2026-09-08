Fils pulls out of France's Davis Cup tie against Canada

Sept 8 : World number 11 Arthur Fils has withdrawn from France's Davis Cup tie against Canada, saying he needs to be cautious with his health after a physically demanding year.

The 22-year-old's decision follows a shock first-round defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas at the U.S. Open, where he had been seen as one of the leading contenders after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open in August.

After missing much of 2025 with a lower-back stress fracture, he returned to competition in February and enjoyed a strong run of form, reaching the quarter-finals of eight tournaments and winning the Barcelona Open in April.

"After a physically challenging year and several periods of inactivity, I need to be cautious at the moment," the French number one posted on social media.

"Together with my team, we've decided to carry out a full assessment before resuming training and preparing for the rest of the season.

"Representing France means the world to me, so it's never an easy decision to make."

France face Canada in Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 from September 18 to 19 in Quebec City.