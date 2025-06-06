Finally conquering Paris clay would mean the world to me, says Sabalenka

PARIS :Hardcourt specialist and world number one Aryna Sabalenka was told for years that claycourts were not her surface but on Thursday after reaching her first Roland Garros final she said that winning the French Open would mean the world to her.

Sabalenka battled past four-times champion Iga Swiatek in three sets to a place in the showpiece match on clay.

Her collection of three Grand Slam titles comprises back-to-back Australian Open crowns in 2023 and 2024 plus the U.S. Open title last year. Both of those Grand Slam tournaments are played on hardcourts that suit the Belarusian's power game perfectly.

"Well, it's going to mean everything to me and my team, because I have to say that almost like (my) whole life I've been told that it (clay surface) is not my thing and then I didn't have any confidence," she told a press conference.

"In the past, I don't know how many years, we've been able to develop my game so much, so I feel really comfortable on this surface and actually enjoy playing on clay."

Sabalenka, who had reached the last four in Paris only once before - in 2023 - powered through the third set and won 19 of the last 21 points to subdue her opponent 7-6(1) 4-6 6-0 and set up her biggest career final on clay.

She will face world number two Coco Gauff, who eased past French wildcard Lois Boisson in straight sets. The American, a semi-finalist last year, also reached the final in 2022.

"I have to say that for the clay I got better, much better physically," Sabalenka said. "I think it's really important on clay to be physically strong and ready to work for each point.

"If I'll be able to get this trophy, it's just going to mean the world for us," she said.

"I'm ready to go in that final and to fight, fight for every point and give everything I have to give to get the win."