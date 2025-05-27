Logo
Fiorentina's Zaniolo denies alleged physical altercation with Roma youth players
Fiorentina's Zaniolo denies alleged physical altercation with Roma youth players

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Conference League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Fiorentina v Panathinaikos - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 13, 2025 Fiorentina's Nicolo Zaniolo celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

27 May 2025 07:49PM
Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has denied being involved in a physical altercation with AS Roma's youth team players following Fiorentina's 2-1 win over Roma in the Primavera 1 Under-20 playoff semi-finals on Monday.

Roma released a statement on Monday night saying that Zaniolo was involved in an incident.

"According to reports, the player is said to have entered the dressing room of the Primavera team after the match and displayed provocative behaviour towards some of the youth players," Roma said.

"During the confrontation, two players from the Primavera squad were allegedly physically assaulted."

The 25-year-old Zaniolo, who is on loan at Fiorentina from Turkish club Galatasaray, posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday denying physical aggression.

"I went there with the only intention of giving a positive message... Unfortunately, I was verbally provoked by a boy and, mistakenly, I lost my temper," he wrote.

"However, I would like to point out that the facts are far removed from what has been reconstructed and that on my part, apart from a verbal argument, there was no physically aggressive behaviour.

"I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart for what happened yesterday. I know I reacted badly and I take responsibility for it."

Source: Reuters
