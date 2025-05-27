Fiorentina's Zaniolo denies alleged physical altercation with Roma youth players

Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has denied being involved in a physical altercation with AS Roma's youth team players following Fiorentina's 2-1 win over Roma in the Primavera 1 Under-20 playoff semi-finals on Monday.

Roma released a statement on Monday night saying that Zaniolo was involved in an incident.

"According to reports, the player is said to have entered the dressing room of the Primavera team after the match and displayed provocative behaviour towards some of the youth players," Roma said.

"During the confrontation, two players from the Primavera squad were allegedly physically assaulted."

The 25-year-old Zaniolo, who is on loan at Fiorentina from Turkish club Galatasaray, posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday denying physical aggression.

"I went there with the only intention of giving a positive message... Unfortunately, I was verbally provoked by a boy and, mistakenly, I lost my temper," he wrote.

"However, I would like to point out that the facts are far removed from what has been reconstructed and that on my part, apart from a verbal argument, there was no physically aggressive behaviour.

"I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart for what happened yesterday. I know I reacted badly and I take responsibility for it."