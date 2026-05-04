Fireworks in Milan as Inter reclaim Serie A throne

MILAN, Italy, May 3 : Celebrations erupted across Milan on Sunday after Inter clinched the Serie A title with a 2-0 victory over Parma, sending thousands of supporters into the streets.

The Piazza del Duomo was filled with fans clad in blue and black moments after the final whistle at the nearby San Siro, with flares and fireworks lighting up the night sky.

The atmosphere stood in stark contrast to a year ago, when supporters faced the combined heartbreak of losing the league title to Napoli on the final day and suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

"I have no words. In spite of everyone who jinxed us from start to finish. Go Inter, always," Inter fan Fabio said. "Wonderful. Amazing. And compared to how it ended last year, this year we deserve everything."

Many supporters were seen in tears as the celebrations continued.

"It was more than deserved. It was a difficult league season at the start, because it was always there, neck and neck," fellow Inter fan Federico said.

"But in the end you could see who really had the team, who had the legs, and even the goals, almost double the goal difference compared to the others. There really wasn’t a contest."

The festivities are expected to continue ahead of the Coppa Italia final on May 13, where Lazio stand in the way of a domestic double for Inter.