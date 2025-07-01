Flamengo's Filipe Luis gains European attention despite Club World Cup exit

PHILADELPHIA :Flamengo's spirited display at the Club World Cup ended with a 4-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the last 16 but the Brazilian side's attacking approach under Filipe Luis has drawn praise and put the 39-year-old firmly on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

Despite the loss, Flamengo's campaign, which included a commanding 3-1 win over Premier League Chelsea, showcased their ability to challenge European opposition, a feat no Brazilian club has managed in 13 years at this level.

Filipe Luis, a former defender with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, has transformed Flamengo into an exciting offensive force since taking over last year, winning three domestic trophies in his first four months at the helm.

The match against Bayern saw Flamengo fight valiantly, with goals from Gerson and Jorginho with a penalty keeping them in contention. However, Bayern's clinical finishing, including a brace from Harry Kane, proved decisive.

Speaking after the match, Filipe Luis acknowledged the challenge of facing European giants.

"There are levels in football, and reaching the very top is difficult for clubs outside Europe. But we showed we can compete against a much superior rival and the way we played brought us closer to winning," he said.

Filipe Luis' managerial career has taken off rapidly since he succeeded former Brazil coach Tite at Flamengo.

Under his guidance, the club won the Copa do Brasil in November, the Supercopa do Brasil against Botafogo in February, and the Carioca Championship in March.

The Club World Cup marked the first tournament Luís has failed to win, though his achievements have already drawn comparisons to Brazil's top coaching exports.

European media have taken notice, with Marca describing him as "one of the greats in the making," while France's L'Equipe praised his "brilliant transformation" of Flamengo. The Athletic labelled him "a young coach with a bright future."

Brazilian managers have struggled to break into Europe in recent years, with Sylvinho's brief spell at Olympique Lyonnais over five years ago being the last high-profile example.

Meanwhile, Portuguese and Argentine coaches have dominated Brazil's domestic scene, with Abel Ferreira, Jorge Jesus and Artur Jorge all having success in recent seasons by winning the Libertadores with Palmeiras, Flamengo and Botafogo respectively.

Filipe Luís' Flamengo lead the Brasileirao and are in the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

With his European playing experience and early managerial success, Filipe Luis is seen as Brazil's best hope of returning a native coach to the top leagues of Europe.

Only time will tell if Flamengo's manager will continue his rise and secure a move to one of Europe's elite clubs. For now, his work in Brazil is laying the groundwork for what could be a big step forward for Brazilian coaches on the global stage.