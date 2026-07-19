Fleetwood hoping to surf Sunday wave to Open glory

SOUTHPORT, England, July 18 : Tommy Fleetwood will hope to surf a wave of home support on Sunday to win the British Open and end the wait for an English winner of the world's oldest major that stretches back to 1992.

The 35-year-old, born down the road from Royal Birkdale in Southport, enjoyed the loudest cheers on Saturday during a round of 69 that left him tied ninth, six shots off leader Sam Burns.

He will need some magic on Sunday to get his hands on the Claret Jug and win his first major, but if he can feed off the energy of the packed galleries, 'Tommy Lad' has a chance.

"Like walking up to every green, it's like the most amazing ovation that you can imagine," Ryder Cup stalwart Fleetwood, who finished second at the 2019 Open having also been runner-up at the U.S. Open the previous year, told reporters.

"I sort of acknowledge them in my way because I still want to stay in my bubble, but it just happens that there's like thousands of people in my bubble with me that are willing me on.

"Like there's a lot of people I know out there. But I just try and be myself and I try and focus as much as I can on my game and have everybody on the journey with me."

The ever-popular Fleetwood, who has an Academy at nearby Formby Hall Golf Club, used to sneak on to Royal Birkdale as a child and on Saturday displayed the links course-craft that endears him to the legions of fans who clambered over the sandy dunes to roar him on.

He responded with a birdie at the fifth and then rolled in a long birdie putt at the seventh to huge cheers. When he reached seven under after a stunning second shot to the 11th he was only one shot off a share of the lead.

A dropped shot at the 15th stopped his charge and he dropped another at the 18th, although when his tricky bogey putt found the cup the ovation was thunderous.

Playing partner Jon Rahm, who carded a level-par 70 to sit six shots off the lead, said the 'unconditional support' Fleetwood receives is inspiring.

"The best part is they cheer him on, but they're respectful to everybody else playing," the Spaniard said. "That's what makes it so fun for all of us.

"No matter how late in the round, how bad things get, everybody is almost cheering for everybody in the group. I felt plenty of support even playing with Tommy.

"It's been a lot of fun. Tomorrow if he gets going early, makes two, three birdies the first four or five holes, you can ride that wave, and everybody on the course will know where Tommy is and what's going on."

Fleetwood is the leading British player on the leaderboard and is attempting to become the first English player to win the Open since Nick Faldo.