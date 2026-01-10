Fletcher focused on Man United's FA Cup tie, not his future at Old Trafford

Jan 9 : Manchester United ‌interim manager Darren Fletcher said he has not spoken with minority owner Jim Ratcliffe about his future as he prepares for what could be his final game in charge against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

The former United midfielder, appointed after Ruben Amorim's sacking this week, oversaw a 2-2 draw at Burnley on Wednesday.

Fletcher revealed his communication has been limited to CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, who handed him the reins for two matches.

"I have not (spoken to Ratcliffe), I speak to Omar and Jason. For me, I have been focusing on the job ‌in hand, preparing the team for these two games. There's been no thoughts or ‌conversations on my future," Fletcher told reporters on Friday.

"They have given me full responsibility to take control for these two games. Make my own decisions, lead the team, guide the team and prepare the team, that is what I have been doing."

'IMPORTANT COMPETITION'

With United not playing in Europe and getting knocked out of the League Cup early this season, Fletcher sees the FA Cup as their last realistic shot at silverware in a competition they won in 2024 under Erik Ten Hag.

"It's an important competition. Manchester United are about ‍winning trophies and I think we've had good success in the competition in recent years," he said.

"We won it a couple of years ago and lost in the final (in 2023). It's an amazing competition, it's the first trophy I won as a player. It's a special tournament.

"With the season so far, not in Europe, out of the League Cup, the FA Cup is a trophy we should be vying ​to win and giving ourselves every opportunity to ‌win."

Fletcher will not have reinforcements for Sunday's third-round clash, however, with Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo still away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"It's too close a turnaround. So we'll have the same players available we ​had against Burnley, no new additions," he said.

'AMAZING ACADEMY'

The squad shortage has forced United to name several academy players on the bench in recent ⁠games, but Fletcher defended the club's tradition of blooding ‌youngsters despite their inexperience.

"I think historically this club is built around the academy, we've got an amazing academy, our record speaks for ​itself," Fletcher said.

"We have some amazing players with some amazing talent. What I see is a lot of hard work, humble, young players who aren’t perfect because they’re young and learning.

"We ask too much of young ‍people in society at times and in general. We have to let them learn, educate them, help them understand they will make mistakes. ⁠With good guidance, all of us play a part in developing them to be Manchester United players and people."

Fletcher said midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was "in a good ​place" and training well after struggling ‌for game time under Amorim while no decision has been made on defender Harry Maguire after his return ‍from ​injury.