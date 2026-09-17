Flick sets record as Barcelona breeze past Racing with Raphinha hat-trick

BARCELONA, Sept 16 : Hansi Flick became the first Barcelona manager to win the club’s opening seven competitive matches of a season as the LaLiga leaders thrashed Racing Santander 7-2 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to move three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Raphinha grabbed a hat-trick, while Joao Cancelo, Gabriel Jesus and Lamine Yamal scored and Racing’s Asier Villalibre put through his own net as Barcelona overwhelmed a much-changed Racing side, although two defensive lapses offered the visitors brief encouragement.

Barcelona were on the front foot from the outset and took the lead after eight minutes when Cancelo’s long-range strike went in off the crossbar.

Racing coach Jose Lopez had rested several regular starters, while Flick named a largely first-choice lineup, and the difference in rhythm between the two sides was clear.

Raphinha doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 25th minute after Pedro Felipe brought him down, but Maguette Gueye pulled one back against the run of play after brushing aside a weak challenge from Cancelo.

Quick to atone for his poor defending, Cancelo unleashed another long-range shot five minutes later that was credited as an own goal after taking a deflection off Asier Villalibre.

Raphinha made it 4-1 three minutes before halftime, converting Dani Olmo’s pass, before Barcelona squandered the chance to add a fifth. Karim Adeyemi was fouled inside the area, but Racing goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala saved Lamine’s penalty.

Wojciech Szczesny replaced Joan Garcia in the Barcelona goal at halftime and in the opening moments of the second period, Juan Arana passed up a golden opportunity to score for Racing, before Lamine struck the inside of the post at the other end.

Racing's Yassir Zabiri capitalised on an error by Szczesny to reduce the deficit in the 65th minute, but Barcelona responded almost immediately. Karim Adeyemi was brought down inside the area for the second time and Raphinha converted his second penalty to complete his hat-trick.

The goals conceded underlined the defensive vulnerability that has persisted despite Barcelona’s superb start, but their attacking potency again ensured it did not prove costly.

Jesus curled into the top corner from Lamine’s pass with 11 minutes remaining before the 19-year-old completed the rout in the final minute after good work from Adeyemi.

Barcelona, who have scored 28 goals in six league matches, top the table with a perfect 18 points, while Racing are 10th with seven points.

DAVID SCORES AGAIN FOR ATLETICO

Atletico Madrid cruised to a 4-0 win over Osasuna earlier on Wednesday at the Metropolitano, with Jonathan David scoring on his first start for the club.

The Canada striker goes into the derby against Real Madrid on Sunday in form, having also scored on Sunday against Real Sociedad. Lee Kang-in, Robin Le Normand and Alex Baena also joined him on the scoresheet, in what was Atletico's most complete performance of the season.

Julian Alvarez was absent from the squad as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury, leaving his availability for the derby uncertain.

Deportivo A Coruna suffered their first defeat of the season as Sevilla won 1-0 at Riazor. Levante’s home match against Athletic Club was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.