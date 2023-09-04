Singaporean footballer Danelle Tan scores hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund in 13-0 win

SINGAPORE: Singaporean footballer Danelle Tan netted a hat-trick in Borussia Dortmund’s 13-0 home league win over DJK Spvgg Herten on Sunday (Sep 3).
The 18-year-old forward scored Dortmund’s fourth, seventh and 10th goals in the 42nd, 57th, and 64th minutes.
She also notched three assists, laying a pinpoint cross for her team's opening goal which was scored by Mandy Reinhardt, as well as contributing to strikes from Marie Grothe and Merle Greulich.
Tan made the move to the Borussia Dortmund women’s team, Borussia Dortmund Frauen (BVB Frauen) earlier this year and joined the club for its preseason fixtures from July.
The German side's first female signing from Asia, Tan also featured in their 3-1 league opener against SC Drolshagen on Aug 27.
Having been formed just two years ago, BVB Frauen currently sits in the fifth tier of German football, after securing back-to-back championships.
They are currently top of the table after two games.