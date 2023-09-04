Singaporean footballer Danelle Tan scores hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund in 13-0 win

Tan made the move to the Borussia Dortmund women’s team, Borussia Dortmund Frauen (BVB Frauen) earlier this year and joined the club for its preseason fixtures from July.

The German side's first female signing from Asia, Tan also featured in their 3-1 league opener against SC Drolshagen on Aug 27.

Having been formed just two years ago, BVB Frauen currently sits in the fifth tier of German football, after securing back-to-back championships.

They are currently top of the table after two games.