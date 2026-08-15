Thailand beat Singapore 3-1 in first leg of ASEAN football championship semi-finals
Thailand extended its winning streak against Singapore to 11.
SINGAPORE: The Lions will have it all to do in the second leg of the ASEAN football championship semi-finals after Thailand ran out 3-1 winners on Saturday (Aug 15).
Thai striker Teerasak Poeiphimai scored two in the first half, while Singapore striker Shawal Anuar had his penalty saved.
Shortly after the break, Thai captain Seksan Ratree made it three before Ilhan Fandi reduced the deficit.
The odds were stacked against the world-ranked 148th Lions, having not beaten the War Elephants in about 14 years. Thailand are the highest-ranked side in this tournament at 94th in the world.
The Lions' last victory against the seven-time tournament champions came in 2012 – a 3-1 victory at Jalan Besar Stadium in the first leg of the tournament final. Singapore went on to lift the trophy despite losing 0-1 in the second leg.
The Lions started brightly in front of a full Jalan Besar Stadium, with Shawal’s shot on target blocked in the seventh minute.
Singapore continued to take control of proceedings, but it was from a Lions goal kick that Thailand took the lead against the run of play in the 14th minute.
Skipper Hariss Harun, receiving the ball from Izwan Mahmud, passed it into Shah Shahiran. He was immediately pressed by Thailand’s Seksan Ratree, who stole it.
Seksan slotted it to Teerasak, whose shot was slightly deflected off Irfan Fandi and past Izwan into the bottom corner.
Singapore continued to press for an equaliser, and a dangerous cross from Glenn Kweh from the right was punched away by Thai keeper Kampol Pathomakkakul.
Teerasak got his second in the 26th minute. A tidy exchange in the middle of the park saw Teerasak spray the ball out to an unmarked Waris Choolthong on the right.
The right back put in a perfect cross for Teerasak, who had stolen in between Hariss and Lionel Tan to head into the net.
Singapore had a chance to reduce the deficit after the cooling break.
A long throw from Tan into a crowded Thai penalty box saw the ball fall to Jacob Mahler, who blazed over from a few metres out with the goal gaping.
But the video assistant referee called Oman referee Mahmood Salim Said Al-Majarafi to the screen after a push on Anuar by Thailand’s Yotsakorn Burapha.
Anuar stepped up to take the penalty, but Kampol dived low to his right to keep out the shot.
Singapore continued to press and controlled possession for the rest of the half. Kyogo Nakamura could not find the net and blazed over after Mahler had pulled the ball back from the right.
The Lions threw on top scorer Ilhan at half-time for Kweh, with Anuar moving to the right.
There was no let-up from Thailand after the break, extending their lead in the 50th minute through Seksan.
A loose pass from Tan was cut out by the Thai midfield, before Patrik Gustavsson – who had come on for Teerasak in the first half – outpaced Tan and crossed for Seksan, who finished cleanly.
Singapore coach Gavin Lee brought on Ryhan Stewart for Tan in the 56th minute.
Ilhan stole in behind the Thai defence in the 59th minute and nearly rounded the keeper, before he was called back for offside.
The Lions had more possession, but their final ball was lacking at most times and the Thai defence was hardly threatened.
Thailand pushed Singapore on the counter, and in the 64th minute, Izwan was called into action with a good save after a one-on-one with Picha Autra.
Ilhan was not to be denied his goal and in the 83rd minute, he curled a shot into the bottom corner of the goal from outside the box, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
Singapore pressed for another goal. Despite the late rally, the Lions failed to test Kampol properly and the Thais ran out winners.
Coming into Saturday's game, Thailand had won all four of their group games and scored 10 goals with no reply.
Singapore's route to the semi-finals was far from easy. The Lions eked out a 2-1 win over Cambodia in the opening game, before beating Timor-Leste at home.
They then held Vietnam to a 0-0 away draw, before a 1-1 result with Indonesia sealed their progress.
Singapore finished second in Group A, behind defending champions Vietnam, who will face Malaysia in the other semi-final.