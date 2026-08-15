Thailand beat Singapore 3-1 in first leg of ASEAN football championship semi-finals

SINGAPORE: The Lions will have it all to do in the second leg of the ASEAN football championship semi-finals after Thailand ran out 3-1 winners on Saturday (Aug 15).

Thai striker Teerasak Poeiphimai scored two in the first half, while Singapore striker Shawal Anuar had his penalty saved.

Shortly after the break, Thai captain Seksan Ratree made it three before Ilhan Fandi reduced the deficit.

The odds were stacked against the world-ranked 148th Lions, having not beaten the War Elephants in about 14 years. Thailand are the highest-ranked side in this tournament at 94th in the world.

The Lions' last victory against the seven-time tournament champions came in 2012 – a 3-1 victory at Jalan Besar Stadium in the first leg of the tournament final. Singapore went on to lift the trophy despite losing 0-1 in the second leg.