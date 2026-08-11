Logo
Logo

Sport

Forest bolster defence with signing of Diomande from Sporting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Forest bolster defence with signing of Diomande from Sporting

Forest bolster defence with signing of Diomande from Sporting

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Farense - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - February 2, 2025 Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/ File Photo

11 Aug 2026 07:27PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2026 08:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 11 : Nottingham Forest have signed Ivory Coast centre back Ousmane Diomande from Sporting on a four-year contract, with an option for a further year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• The deal to sign the 22-year-old was worth about €40 million ($46.16 million), Sporting said.

• Diomande, a product of Danish club Midtjylland's academy, joined Sporting in 2023 and quickly established himself as a key figure.

• He made 132 appearances in all competitions for the Lisbon side, helping them win back-to-back Primeira Liga titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25 plus the 2024-25 Portuguese Cup.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• He also represented Ivory Coast at this year's World Cup, where they were eliminated by Norway in the round of 32.

• "Ousmane is a powerful, commanding defender, and arrives here with a winning mentality. He shares the same ambition for success we have, and we are excited to see the impact he can have in a Forest shirt," the club's Chief Football Officer George Syrianos said in a statement.

• Forest, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, appointed Austrian Oliver Glasner as manager in July as they look to rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

• They begin the league season at home to Leeds United on August 22.

($1 = 0.8665 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement