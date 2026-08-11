Forest bolster defence with signing of Diomande from Sporting

Aug 11 : Nottingham Forest have signed Ivory Coast centre back Ousmane Diomande from Sporting on a four-year contract, with an option for a further year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• The deal to sign the 22-year-old was worth about €40 million ($46.16 million), Sporting said.

• Diomande, a product of Danish club Midtjylland's academy, joined Sporting in 2023 and quickly established himself as a key figure.

• He made 132 appearances in all competitions for the Lisbon side, helping them win back-to-back Primeira Liga titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25 plus the 2024-25 Portuguese Cup.

• He also represented Ivory Coast at this year's World Cup, where they were eliminated by Norway in the round of 32.

• "Ousmane is a powerful, commanding defender, and arrives here with a winning mentality. He shares the same ambition for success we have, and we are excited to see the impact he can have in a Forest shirt," the club's Chief Football Officer George Syrianos said in a statement.

• Forest, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, appointed Austrian Oliver Glasner as manager in July as they look to rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

• They begin the league season at home to Leeds United on August 22.

($1 = 0.8665 euros)