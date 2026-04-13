Forest coach Pereira satisfied with Villa draw that is step closer to safety

NOTTINGHAM, England, April 12 : There was both satisfaction and disappointment following Nottingham Forest's 1-1 Premier League draw with Aston Villa at the City Ground on Sunday that moved the home side closer to safety but denied the visitors the win they craved in a push for Champions League qualification.

Villa will feel aggrieved having led in the contest thanks to an own goal from Forest defender Murillo and wasted several opportunities in the second half to grab all three points after Neco Williams had equalised for the hosts.

With better finishing Villa would have won comfortably, but for Forest coach Vitor Pereira it is another step forward in their bid to avoid relegation as they are now three points clear of the drop zone.

"It was a good point in a difficult game against a very difficult opponent," Pereira told Sky Sports. "In the end, one point I think is a good result.

"Villa is a team not easy to control. They create some problems, you try to face the problems and create our own chances. Three points would be better than one. We try, but were facing a strong team and in the end we are five games without losing (in all competitions)."

Pereira was also able to welcome back striker Chris Wood from injury for his first Premier League appearance since October.

"His experience, quality, scoring goals, he smells the goals in the box. His physical and mental condition, he has the ability to help us," Pereira said.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot did not know he would be playing until regular number one Emi Martinez was forced out of the contest in the warm-up, and said they were disappointed not to have collected the win.

"I have no idea what happened, I noticed that Emi went inside and the goalkeeper coach came to me and told me to prepare for the game 25 minutes before," Bizot said.

"We came here for a win of course, we tried everything in our power to take it, but unfortunately we end up with one point. It's not enough.

"We tried to push through but it was difficult. They had a few moments. We played well before the (Villa) goal and afterwards our energy went down and they got strength to push and score.

"We had the opportunities to score a second goal but it (the ball) needs to go in. We should have taken three points."