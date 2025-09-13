Logo
Forest defender Aina sidelined with hamstring injury suffered on Nigeria duty
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Brentford - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - August 17, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina in action with Brentford's Kevin Schade Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/ File Photo

13 Sep 2025 12:01AM
Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up while on international duty for Nigeria, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Forest did not say for how long the 28-year-old would be out, after sustaining the injury during Nigeria's 1-1 draw with South Africa in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier, but the BBC reported he would be missing for three months.

"Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ola and wishes him a speedy recovery," Forest said in a statement.

Former Chelsea player Aina made 35 league appearances for Forest last season.

Forest visit Arsenal on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
