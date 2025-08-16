Forest face busy season with urgent need for reinforcements, Nuno says

Nottingham Forest are short of options across the pitch and in urgent need of reinforcements for the start of the season, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Friday, warning that a lack of depth could hamper their first European campaign since 1996.

Forest are set to play in the Europa League, having been promoted in Crystal Palace's place after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the London club's appeal against UEFA's decision to demote them to the Conference League.

Forest have signed four players - forwards Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus, defender Jair Cunha and goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who joined on a free transfer from Norwich City.

There have been eight departures, including winger Anthony Elanga's move to Newcastle United and Brazilian midfielder Danilo's switch to Botafogo, with Nuno describing his squad as unbalanced ahead of their Premier League opener at home to Brentford on Sunday.

"I am concerned. We need players. Especially about the game on Sunday, we are going to play a tough game against a good team and we are short on options to give solutions that the game might need," Nuno told reporters.

"What we want is game-by-game to have as many options as possible. The first points are always vital. Europa (League) will come after and for sure it could be better but for now these games until that happens is a major concern."

Forest are reported to be on the verge of completing a few signings, but Nuno said the uncertainty has created an atmosphere of unease at the Midlands club.

"Dealing with doubts are the worst thing you can have in football. We have doubts, who is going to be, when are they going to come? All these things create doubts. Not only (for) me but in the club," he added.

"Nicolas Dominguez is injured, Danilo is not here so we need midfielders, on the wings also. In front we have Igor, Chris (Wood) and (Taiwo Awoniyi) but maybe another body would be good because of the amount of games.

"I think we need another option for the goalkeeper situation, on the defensive line full backs. I think we are OK in the centre halves."