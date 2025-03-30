Logo
Forest knock Brighton out on penalties to book FA Cup semi-final spot
Forest knock Brighton out on penalties to book FA Cup semi-final spot

Forest knock Brighton out on penalties to book FA Cup semi-final spot
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 29, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic with teammates celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Toby Melville
Forest knock Brighton out on penalties to book FA Cup semi-final spot
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 29, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Forest knock Brighton out on penalties to book FA Cup semi-final spot
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 29, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams looks dejected after he misses a penalty during the shoot-out Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
30 Mar 2025 04:34AM
BRIGHTON, England :Nottingham Forest secured a place in the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 in a penalty shootout when Ryan Yates smashed home the winner after the game finished goalless following extra time.

Forest keeper Matz Sels saved Jack Hinshelwood's low shot towards the bottom corner before keeping out Diego Gomez's attempt into the middle of the goal either side of the visitors' missed effort from Neco Williams that flew over the bar.

Crystal Palace also progressed with a 3-0 win at Fulham in their quarter-final earlier on Saturday.

Second-tier Preston North End host seven-times winners Aston Villa before Manchester City, who have also had seven triumphs, visit Bournemouth in the remaining last-eight ties on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
