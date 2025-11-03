Forest owner Marinakis offers financial support for any fans caught up in train stabbings

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has pledged financial support for any fans of the Premier League club who were caught up in a mass stabbing incident on a train near Cambridge in England on Saturday.

The series of stabbings led to 11 people being treated for injuries. A 32-year-old British man was the sole suspect accused.

Reports in British media said one of the injured was a season-ticket holder at City Ground, while Forest confirmed that many of their supporters were travelling on the train following their 2-2 home draw with Manchester United.

"Everyone at Nottingham Forest is shocked and deeply saddened by what happened," Greek shipping magnate Marinakis said in a statement on Sunday.

"The courage and selflessness shown by our supporters on that train represents the very best of humanity and the very best of our club's community.

"We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover."