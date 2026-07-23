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Forest sign midfielder Schlager from Leipzig
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Forest sign midfielder Schlager from Leipzig

Forest sign midfielder Schlager from Leipzig

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 20, 2025 RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager in action REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

23 Jul 2026 11:44PM
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July 23 : Nottingham Forest have signed Austria midfielder Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

• Schlager becomes the first signing under manager Oliver Glasner, reuniting with his compatriot after a successful spell together at VfL Wolfsburg.

• The 28-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and serving as Leipzig's vice-captain.

• Schlager started all four games for Austria at the World Cup and has 55 caps for his country.

• "The club has big ambitions and so do I. I want to be back in European competitions and we have a good chance of achieving that. It is the best feeling to play international football during the week, and I want to experience that again," Schlager said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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