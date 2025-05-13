Logo
Forest's Awoniyi undergoes surgery after colliding with post: reports
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 11, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi receives medical attention after sustaining an injury
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 11, 2025 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi reacts after sustaining an injury as Jota Silva looks on
13 May 2025 02:50PM
Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi underwent surgery for an abdominal injury on Monday after he clattered into a post during their 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City a day earlier, British media reports said.

Substitute Awoniyi rejoined the game after receiving treatment but was limping around for the last 10 minutes.

The club have yet to respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours in Britain.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis expressed frustration over Awoniyi not being substituted, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo saying the Nigeria international was left on due to a misunderstanding between the coaching and medical departments.

Forest, a point behind fifth-placed Chelsea, visit West Ham United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
