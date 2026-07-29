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Former Australia coach Schmidt returns to Ireland in consultancy role
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Former Australia coach Schmidt returns to Ireland in consultancy role

Former Australia coach Schmidt returns to Ireland in consultancy role

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2025 Australia head coach Joe Schmidt before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

29 Jul 2026 11:26PM
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BELFAST, July 29 : Former Australia and Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will take up a 12-month consultancy role with Ulster Rugby, the Irish province said on Wednesday.

It is a return to Ireland for the 60-year-old, who spent the past two years coaching the Wallabies but stepped down this month after the conclusion of the first part of the new Nations Championship.

Schmidt led Ireland to three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam, between 2013 and 2019.

"Ulster Rugby is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Schmidt in a consultancy capacity as Coach Development Advisor, a newly created role focused on strengthening and developing the coaching pathway across the province," Ulster Rugby said on Wednesday.

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"Schmidt will support the ongoing development of coaches across the province, helping to strengthen a clear and connected coaching pathway spanning the academy, age-grade programmes, schools and clubs, as well as the professional game."

Ulster were runners-up to France’s Montpellier in the European Challenge Cup final in May but failed to make the United Rugby Championship playoffs, finishing ninth on the 16-team table.

"Ulster has a proud rugby tradition and further developing the coaching pathway in the region is something that we believe can add value," Schmidt said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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