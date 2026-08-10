Logo
Logo

Sport

Former Everton midfielder Gueye joins Saudi Diriyah
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Former Everton midfielder Gueye joins Saudi Diriyah

Former Everton midfielder Gueye joins Saudi Diriyah

Jun 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye (5) controls the ball against Iraq during a Group I match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

10 Aug 2026 04:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 9 : Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye joined recently promoted Saudi Pro League side Diriyah as a free agent after leaving Everton, the Saudi club announced on Sunday.

"Idrissa is one of ours. His experience is an asset," Diriyah said on X, without providing more details.

Local media said that he had signed a one-year contract with an optional second season.

The 36-year-old left Everton in July after seven seasons across two spells, spending three years at Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain in between.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The former Lille player has made more than 130 caps for Senegal, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

Gueye joins the Saudi club following the signings of Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba and Bosnia & Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement