Former Everton midfielder Gueye joins Saudi Diriyah

Aug 9 : Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye joined recently promoted Saudi Pro League side Diriyah as a free agent after leaving Everton, the Saudi club announced on Sunday.

"Idrissa is one of ours. His experience is an asset," Diriyah said on X, without providing more details.

Local media said that he had signed a one-year contract with an optional second season.

The 36-year-old left Everton in July after seven seasons across two spells, spending three years at Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain in between.

The former Lille player has made more than 130 caps for Senegal, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

Gueye joins the Saudi club following the signings of Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba and Bosnia & Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.