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Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59
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Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59

Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59
FILE PHOTO: Italian BMW 320i racing car driver Alex Zanardi gives a thumbs up before the start of an LG Super Racing car event at the Monza race track October 19, 2003. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito GS/File Photo
Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59
FILE PHOTO: Italian Race car driver Alex Zanardi crosses the finish line in the Handcycle Division during the 2007 ING New York City Marathon in New York November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East/File Photo
Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59
FILE PHOTO: Italian BMW 320i racing car driver Alex Zanardi sits in his car before the start of a LG Super Racing car event at the Monza race track October 19, 2003. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito GS/File Photo
02 May 2026 04:35PM (Updated: 02 May 2026 06:29PM)
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May 2 : Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who lost both legs in a racing crash and went on to win Paralympic gold medals, has died at the age of 59, his family said on Saturday.

Zanardi, from Bologna, made his F1 debut in 1991 and later achieved success in the CART series in the United States, winning back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998.

His life took a dramatic turn in September 2001 when he was involved in a high-speed crash during a CART race in Germany that led to the amputation of both legs.

Zanardi refused to end his sporting career and instead turned to para-cycling, becoming one of Italy's most successful Paralympic athletes.

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He won four gold medals and two silver medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May," his family said in a statement.

"Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

"The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

ADVOCATE FOR ATHLETES WITH DISABILITIES

Zanardi also claimed 12 World Championship gold medals in para-cycling and became a powerful advocate for athletes with disabilities and a source of inspiration for many.

His life suffered another blow in 2020 when he was seriously injured after being struck by a truck while competing in a charity para-cycling relay in Tuscany.

He sustained serious head injuries and spent years undergoing treatment.

"Italy loses a great champion and an extraordinary man, capable of turning every trial of life into a lesson in courage, strength, and dignity," Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

"Alex Zanardi knew how to get back in the game every time, facing even the toughest challenges with determination, clarity, and a strength of spirit that was truly exceptional."

The International Automobile Federation said Zanardi's journey had "made him one of sport's most admired competitors and an enduring symbol of courage and determination."

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali remembered Zanardi for his "extraordinary strength".

"He faced challenges that would have stopped anyone, yet he continued to look forward, always with a smile and a stubborn determination that inspired us all. While his loss is profoundly felt, his legacy remains strong," he added.

The Italian Olympic Committee called for a minute's silence at all sports events in Italy over the weekend in his honour.

"We've lost a great champion and a great man, who was capable of bouncing back multiple times when faced with life's difficulties," CONI president Luciano Buonfiglio said.

Source: Reuters
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