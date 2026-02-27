Former MLS forward Twellman calls for concussion protocols ahead of World Cup

Feb 26 : Former MLS MVP Taylor Twellman wants FIFA to implement mandatory concussion substitution rules worldwide, warning that inconsistent protocols among the 48 nations competing in this year's World Cup could put players at risk.

"Quite honestly, FIFA should have a concussion sub universal in all the leagues around the world," he told Reuters on Monday.

The 45-year-old broadcaster, whose playing career ended due to post-concussion syndrome, has become one of soccer's leading voices on brain injury awareness through his ThinkTaylor foundation, established in 2011.

He argues that while FIFA may have protocols on paper, soccer's world governing body has failed to ensure consistent application across international competitions.

"I don't think FIFA's done a good enough job of educating the world and being at the forefront of changing the sport for a better way for the athletes."

FIFA's concussion protocol advises a "suspect and protect" approach, calling for players with suspected concussion to be removed for assessment and not return to play the same day. It also encourages the use of video review and structured sideline checks to help identify head injuries.

"FIFA may have a protocol, but that doesn't mean the application of the protocol is at the same level from every team," Twellman added.

Football's governing body did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its concussion protocols.

DIFFERENT LEVELS OF MEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Twellman has pointed to what he sees at club level: players from different countries often arrive in the MLS with vastly different understanding of brain injuries.

"Sometimes they don't even know what a concussion looks like or how it should be treated until they see and discuss it,' he said. 'It's very difficult to be that universal medical voice when some countries don't even recognise concussions in the same way."

And the issue is particularly acute given soccer's global reach and varying levels of medical infrastructure.

While Twellman praised MLS for making strides since his playing days - all 50 U.S. states now have laws requiring athletes with suspected concussions to be removed from play and receive medical clearance before returning - he emphasised that no league should be satisfied with current standards.

"Has MLS addressed it in a better way than, let's say, the (English) Premier League or FIFA? Sure. But that also doesn't mean the league needs to stay where it is and not continue to grow," he said. "Everyone should have to grow, including the NFL for that matter."

Twellman's message to current players is clear.

"Take responsibility for your body, your brain, control what you can control," he says.

"When I was playing, we didn't have this information. We now do, so there are no excuses not to be educated on it."

With more than 50 MLS players expected to compete in the World Cup, Twellman sees this summer as a showcase for American soccer's growth - the league enters the season with 30 teams.

As the MLS season began last weekend, Twellman reflected on how far the game in America has come since the 1994 World Cup helped pave the way for the league's launch two years later.

"I think it would be hard to believe anyone that would think the league would grow this fast," he added.

And he believes the global tournament also presents an opportunity for FIFA to demonstrate leadership on player safety.

"We've got the education, we've got the science behind it," Twellman said. "Now we've just got to make better decisions on and off the field."