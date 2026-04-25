Former Nigeria forward Eneramo dies during friendly game

April 24 : Former Nigeria forward Michael Eneramo died on Friday after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match, the Nigeria Football Federation announced.

The 40-year-old "appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest five minutes into the second half" of the game in Kaduna, the NFF said, citing early reports.

Eneramo, who enjoyed successful stints with clubs in Turkey and Tunisia, won 10 caps for the Super Eagles. He made his Nigeria debut in a friendly game against Jamaica in 2009.

"This is devastating. I am short of words at this moment," NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi said. "I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigeria football family the fortitude to bear the loss."

Nicknamed "the Tank" by fans of Tunisian club Esperance Sportive de Tunis, Eneramo was known for his physical presence and "confident play" that helped Esperance win silverware, the NFF added.