Former Spain, Liverpool goalkeeper Reina announces retirement

Former Spain and Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina will retire from football at the end of the season, the 42-year-old said late on Monday.

Reina, a product of Barcelona's academy, spent eight seasons at Liverpool where he won the FA Cup and League Cup while also earning the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club.

He went on to play for Bayern Munich, Napoli and AC Milan before signing for Como in July last year, making 11 appearances in the current Serie A campaign.

"A very beautiful career is coming to an end, a very full life. I feel very fortunate for what I've experienced," Reina, who could make his final appearance in Como's meeting with Inter Milan on Friday, told Movistar.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I didn't expect it, but I think the time has come and I feel like bringing it to a close here."

Reina, who said he is looking to move into coaching, also made 36 appearances for Spain and was part of the squad which won the World Cup in 2010 as well as the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.