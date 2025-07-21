Former undisputed world champion Taylor forced to retire over eye issue

Former undisputed light-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor has retired from boxing on medical advice over a recurring eye issue that could risk him losing his eyesight, the 34-year-old said on Monday.

Taylor, the only British male boxer to win all four belts in a single division, became the undisputed champion in the 140-pound weight class with a win over Jose Ramirez in 2021.

Undefeated Taylor successfully defended his undisputed title against Jack Catterall the next year, his 19th professional win in a row, before losing three fights by decision, most recently against Ekbow Essuman in May.

"This isn't an easy post for me to write, but on the advice of my doctors, it's sadly a necessary one," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

"As has been publicised before, I've had a recurring issue with my eye that unfortunately means I now have to call time on my career or risk losing my eyesight."

Taylor represented Britain at the 2012 Olympics and won gold at the next year's Commonwealth Games before turning professional in 2015.

"I am just a kid from the Pans who scaled the very top of the sport but I could not have done it without those who have supported me through thick and thin," Taylor added.