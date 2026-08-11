Formula E announces global streaming deal with Disney+ and ESPN

LONDON, Aug 11 : The all-electric Formula E series announced on Tuesday a multi-year global streaming deal across 144 countries with Disney+ and ESPN from the start of the 2026-27 season in December.

Formula E Chief Executive Jeff Dodds hailed a "landmark moment" for the Liberty Global-owned championship.

The deal will complement Formula E's existing portfolio of free-to-air and linear broadcast partners, preserving broad accessibility.

Disney+ subscribers worldwide will get live coverage of every session at race weekends as well as behind-the-scenes programming and race replays on demand.

"Disney's unrivalled global reach and storytelling will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans," Dodds said in a statement. No financial details were given.

Formula E is entering a new GEN4 era next season with a more powerful car capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in around 1.8 seconds, faster than a Formula One car. The series features 21 rounds across 13 events.

The current season ends in London this weekend with the drivers' title still open.

Apple has replaced Walt Disney's ESPN as Formula One's official U.S. broadcaster in a five-year deal from this season.