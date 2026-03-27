France calls IOC gender testing rule a 'step backwards'

PARIS, March 27 : France's sports minister on Friday called the International Olympic Committee's decision to introduce genetic testing for women's events a "step backwards", warning it raises major ethical, legal and scientific concerns.

France "takes note" of the decision to require athletes to undergo testing based on the SRY gene, but opposes any broad use of genetic screening, Marina Ferrari said in a statement.

"On behalf of the French government, I wish to express our deep concern regarding this decision," she said. "We oppose a generalisation of genetic testing that raises numerous ethical, legal and medical questions, particularly in light of French bioethics legislation."

The IOC said on Thursday that only biological female athletes would be eligible for women's events from the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics onwards, following a one-time gene test designed to identify male sex development. The move essentially bars transgender athletes from competing in the female category.

"These tests, introduced in 1967, were discontinued in 1999 due to strong reservations within the scientific community regarding their relevance. France regrets this step backwards," Ferrari said.

She added that the policy risked undermining equality by specifically targeting women.

"This decision raises major concerns, as it specifically targets women by introducing a distinction that undermines the principle of equality," she said.

Ferrari also warned the approach failed to reflect biological diversity, particularly among intersex individuals.

"It defines the female sex without taking into account the biological specificities of intersex individuals, whose sexual characteristics present natural variations, leading to a reductive and potentially stigmatizing approach," she said.

France remains committed to fairness in competition while safeguarding athletes' privacy and well-being, Ferrari added, pledging that "every athlete can compete in a respectful, protective environment consistent with the values of French sport."

She said France would establish a national observatory bringing together sports bodies, scientists, legal experts and athlete representatives to develop recommendations aimed at ensuring sport is "fair, inclusive and respectful of human rights".