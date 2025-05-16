France captain Dupont joins RFCLA ownership in boost for US game

PARIS :France captain Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the best rugby player of his generation, has taken an ownership stake in Rugby Football Club Los Angeles, the Major League Rugby franchise said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old scrumhalf joins RFCLA's ownership group alongside his company, Ouest Coast.

The move marks a significant milestone for rugby in the United States ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and before the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033 respectively.

Dupont, who has been named World Rugby Player of the Year and captained club and country to major titles in 15-a-side and sevens competitions, said he was drawn by the opportunity to help grow the sport’s profile in the U.S.

"Rugby is more than just a sport; it’s a community with strong values," Dupont said in a statement.

"I’m excited by the opportunity to grow rugby’s popularity in the States and establish an energetic hub of rugby culture that attracts players, fans, teams, and partners from around the world."

The move is a coup for RFCLA, currently in its second season in MLR, a fast-growing league founded in 2017 as the first professional rugby competition in North America.

The franchise sees Dupont’s involvement as a catalyst for its ambitions in high-performance rugby and commercial development.

"We feel very privileged that Antoine has chosen RFCLA as the pathway to inspire new rugby players and fans," said RFCLA CEO Pete Sickle.

"His vision for integrating the athleticism and core values of rugby will prove invaluable to building a bright future for the sport in LA and across the U.S."