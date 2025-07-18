France coach tees off at refereeing in All Blacks series

France coach Fabien Galthie has complained about the refereeing in their series against New Zealand, airing grievances over the scrum while querying several decisions following defeats in Dunedin and Wellington.

With the All Blacks looking to seal a series sweep in the third and final test in Hamilton on Saturday, Galthie told French media he expected neutrality from referees.

"We need the scrum and the ball being carried to be properly refereed," he said.

"I don’t usually dwell on refereeing, but when I have expectations, I share them.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Clearly, we need to be officiated as if we were playing on neutral ground. Neutrality."

Galthie highlighted two instances in the 43-17 loss in Wellington where he thought the French were short-changed.

He said All Black Jordie Barrett had entered a ruck illegally in the second half as the French set up a maul and rumbled over the line, only for the ball to be held up.

"Clearly, Barrett enters in an offside position, on the side. For me, that’s a penalty try and a yellow card."

He also took umbrage with an interception by All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane which stopped a French attack on the try-line near the right corner.

"When he intercepts the ball on Leo Barre's last pass ... he is off-side the whole time. There is a penalty try and a yellow card.

"I’m happy for there to be that difference in the score, but that’s two tries and two yellow cards."

Reuters has contacted global governing body World Rugby, which appoints test referees, for comment.