France defenders Saliba, Upamecano not in team training

BOSTON, Massachusetts, July 11 : France defenders Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba did not take part in Saturday's training session, with the team preparing for their World Cup semi-final against Spain on Tuesday.

• Centre-half Saliba has been nursing a back injury throughout the tournament and was rested in France's final group match against Norway.

• There were no details on Upamecano's absence, but the central defender has come into the tournament straight from a busy club season with Bayern Munich.

• The pair, who started the 2-0 quarter-final win over Morocco on Thursday, are among the reasons France have conceded only two goals in their six World Cup matches at the tournament so far, one more than opponents Spain.