Logo
Logo

Sport

France do not fear Spain but respect their quality, players say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

France do not fear Spain but respect their quality, players say

France do not fear Spain but respect their quality, players say
Jul 10, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Spain forward Lamine Yamal (19) kicks the ball against Belgium during a quarterfinal match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
France do not fear Spain but respect their quality, players say
Jun 29, 2026; East Hanover, New Jersey, USA; France defender Ibrahima Konate (15) and midfielder Desire Doue (20) during a training session at Melanie Lane Training Grounds in preparation for an upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Sweden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
France do not fear Spain but respect their quality, players say
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - July 9, 2026 France's William Saliba celebrates after the match as France qualify for the semi finals of the World Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs
12 Jul 2026 11:43PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2026 12:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects typo in headline)

By Karolos Grohmann

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, July 12 : France are not afraid of Spain going into their World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, defender Ibrahima Konate said on Sunday, but they are conscious of their opponents' quality and their near-perfect backline.

Spain have conceded only one goal in the entire tournament to reach the last four in search of a second World Cup title.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

France, winners in 2018 and finalists four years ago, know Spain very well, having lost to them in the Euro 2024 last four and also in last year's Nations League semi-finals. 

"You cannot fear anyone," France centre-back Konate told a press conference. "We will now prepare as best as possible and hope the result in the end will favour us."

"Spain are an exceptional team, with a lot of individual quality, so we won't be focusing on just one player even though Lamine (Yamal) is a great player," said Konate, who had a brief substitute appearance in the win over Norway in their final group match.

Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba have been France's starting centre-backs, as the tournament favourites eye their fifth World Cup final.

The French have reached four of the last seven World Cup finals. Should they take part in the July 19 showdown in New York, they will sustain the comparison with West Germany, arguably the ultimate tournament nation with four finals between 1974 and 1990.

But Konate said the French were not wasting any thoughts on what might be.

"We are staying humble, we won't fall into that trap," he said.

They will need to find a way to break down this World Cup's most effective backline, as well as contain as much as possible Lamine's runs down the wings.

"I would not say 'fear' but we are conscious of their quality," said fellow France centre-back Maxence Lacroix. "They have won all their matches (except a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in the group), so we respect them. They have high quality players but we want to win."

Top of the list is Spain winger Lamine, who has earned praise from his coach for keeping opponents' defenders busy as teammate use the spaces created.

"We will defend well, the best," Lacroix said. "Lamine is a very good player and he has shown he can hurt teams at this World Cup. We will do the work that is needed."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement