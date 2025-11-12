France face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier on 10th anniversary of Paris terror attacks

PARIS :France captain Kylian Mbappe said Les Bleus would like to remember those affected by the November 13, 2015 Paris terror attacks when they take on Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday - the 10th anniversary of the tragedy that traumatized the nation.

France were playing Germany that day when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt near Gate D of the Stade de France, killing one passerby, during the friendly game attended by then president François Hollande.

The series of coordinated attacks in Paris killed 130 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“I would like to say a few words on behalf of the France team, the staff, and the players. I don’t know if we’ll have the chance to talk about it tomorrow,” Mbappe told a press conference on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow will be a special day. We wanted to have a thought for those affected (on November 13, 2015). We know it won’t be a joyful day, but we want to make people understand that commemorating this day is one of the important things.”

France will qualify for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, if they beat Ukraine.

Ten years ago, Mbappe was not playing for the national team, but he feared for his parents, who lived in the suburbs of Paris.

“I was in Monaco watching the match, and I got some information,” the Real Madrid forward said.

“There was fear — my parents were in Bondy. We didn’t know when it was going to stop. Playing 10 years later is special — we’ll try to pay tribute to the people affected by that tragic event.”

Thursday's game will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

“There are only a few staff members who were there; we know it’s part of the context of this game,” said coach Didier Deschamps, who was on the France bench that night.

“I find it hard to talk about it — it’s more a matter of restraint. There’s a duty of remembrance, of support and compassion.”

Among the players who were at the Stade de France on November 13, 2015, only fullback Lucas Digne will be present on Thursday.