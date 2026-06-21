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France may tweak, not tinker, as Iraq World Cup test looms
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France may tweak, not tinker, as Iraq World Cup test looms

France may tweak, not tinker, as Iraq World Cup test looms
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - France Training - Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 18, 2026 France's Warren Zaire Emery and Bradley Barcola during training REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
France may tweak, not tinker, as Iraq World Cup test looms
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - France Training - Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 20, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe during training REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
France may tweak, not tinker, as Iraq World Cup test looms
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - France Training - Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 20, 2026 France's Rayan Cherki, coach Didier Deschamps, Michael Olise, Ngolo Kante, Lucas Digne and Theo Hernandez during training REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
21 Jun 2026 05:37AM
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NEW YORK, June 20 : France are expected to make only minor adjustments rather than wholesale changes when they face Iraq in their second World Cup Group I match on Monday, with coach Didier Deschamps keen to preserve momentum while edging closer to the knockout stages.

Les Bleus opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal in New York, where Kylian Mbappe scored twice, and another victory in Boston would secure their place in the last 32.

Deschamps has often favoured stability at major tournaments and is unlikely to deviate from that approach despite the depth of talent at his disposal.

France were occasionally vulnerable defensively against Senegal but were in another league after the break and the coach appears reluctant to tamper with the balance of a side who are among the favourites for the title.

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The most likely changes are expected on the left flank, with Bradley Barcola set to replace Desire Doue in attack and Lucas Digne in line to come in for Theo Hernandez at left back.

MIDFIELD ADJUSTMENT

Another adjustment could come in midfield.

Deschamps has held lengthy discussions with Manu Kone in recent days and the 25-year-old was paired with Adrien Rabiot during training this week, suggesting he could be handed a starting role.

Elsewhere, France are expected to retain the spine that impressed against Senegal, with Mbappe leading an attack that also features Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele.

While qualification remains the immediate objective, the match also offers Deschamps an opportunity to test alternatives ahead of the knockout rounds without disrupting the team's rhythm.

Iraq suffered a 4-1 defeat by Norway in their opening match and need a positive result to keep their hopes of progressing alive. They face a daunting task against a French side who have reached the last two World Cup finals and appear determined to avoid early problems in the United States.

Les Bleus, however, will not be complacent.

“We've watched some of the videos from their game against Norway and I think they have a good team,” centre back William Saliba, who has been managing back pain, told a press conference on Saturday.

“It won't be easy, even if people think that because we're playing Iraq we'll automatically get the three points."

Source: Reuters
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