France ready to fight Spain for midfield control in World Cup semi-final

DALLAS, TX, July 13 : France will not willingly surrender possession to Spain in Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final, coach Didier Deschamps said, with Aurelien Tchouameni available again as the teams prepare for a potentially decisive battle in midfield.

Spain have built their run to the last four around their ability to dominate the ball, press opponents deep into their own half and control the rhythm of matches.

France possess the pace to hurt them on the break, but Deschamps rejected the idea that his side would be content merely to defend and wait for transitions.

“Spain can apply a lot of pressure, but we are also a team who need the ball,” Deschamps told reporters on Monday. “There will be a battle for control.”

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery said France’s range of qualities gave them several ways to approach the contest.

“Spain have great quality on the ball,” he said. “We have the qualities to attack quickly on the counter, to keep possession ourselves and to defend well.

“The course of the game will dictate things. I cannot say now exactly how the match will unfold.”

TCHOUAMENI AVAILABLE TO PLAY

France’s prospects of competing in the central areas have been strengthened by the return of Tchouameni, who last played in the 3-0 round of 32 victory over Sweden on June 30.

He missed the 1-0 win in the last 16 versus Paraguay and the 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco with a hamstring problem.

Deschamps said the 26-year-old Real Madrid midfielder had not yet fully recovered but was available for selection after being left out of the previous game as a precaution.

“For the last match, the risk was too high,” he said. “He is better today, although we cannot say he is 100 per cent recovered.

“His last game was two weeks ago, but that is not prohibitive. The important thing is that he is available.”

Tchouameni’s presence would give France a natural holding midfielder capable of protecting the defence, competing physically and helping the team play through Spain’s pressure.

MIDFIELD CONFIGURATION

Deschamps could also retain the midfield configuration that carried France past Morocco, with Manu Kone alongside Adrien Rabiot. Zaire-Emery provides another option in an area likely to determine whether Spain can impose their familiar rhythm.

Spain’s possession game is designed not only to create openings but also to exhaust opponents by shifting the ball repeatedly from one side to the other.

Fullback Jules Kounde said on Monday that France would need possession of their own to disrupt that pattern rather than allow Spain to settle into prolonged spells of control.

Deschamps believes France’s experience of recent major tournaments will help them manage those different phases, although he insisted past meetings with Spain offered no guarantee of how Tuesday’s match would develop.

Spain eliminated France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals before beating them again in the Nations League last four in 2025.

“There are no particular lessons,” Deschamps said. “There was one truth in those matches, with the players who were present on both sides at that time.

“The players are different now and they are not necessarily at the same level of form.

“Spain won those two matches, so congratulations to them, but what interests me is tomorrow’s game.”

ADAPTATION CENTRAL TO FRANCE CONSISTENCY

The France coach said adaptation had been central to his side’s consistency, with Les Bleus now seeking to reach a third successive World Cup final.

“When you are a coach, the key word is adaptation,” explained Deschamps.

“Football is not an exact science, but preparation and planning are always important, right down to the smallest detail.”

France's attacking threat has been led by Kylian Mbappe, the tournament's top scorer, who is nursing a minor ankle injury.

However, the semi-final may hinge on whether Deschamps’ midfield can prevent Spain monopolising the ball and still provide the forwards with enough service.