France recall Jalibert for Scotland clash

March 5 : France have named the starting team who beat Ireland in their Six Nations opener for this weekend's crunch clash in Scotland, with flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert returning to the side named on Thursday.

Jalibert played in France's first two matches but was ruled out of the win over Italy, and is back for Saturday's game at Murrayfield where a bonus-point victory would see the French retain their Six Nations title.

France coach Fabien Galthie has reverted to the team who began with a 36-14 win over Ireland at Stade de France, with centres Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere also returning from injury.

"Fabien Brau-Boirie is out of action, victim of a dislocated finger from which he has not sufficiently recovered," Galthie said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We decided to pick the same pair of centres that started the Championship against Ireland and were very good before getting injured."

Galthie has recalled Mickael Guillard and Charles Ollivon to his second row, after the pair were dropped to the bench against Italy.

Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou, who started the 33-8 victory over Italy, were named among the replacements.

"Flament had a calf problem that was managed during the week off and at the beginning of this week," Galthie said.

"Ollivon is in very good shape, he played the first two matches and came on during the match against Italy. The same goes for Guillard."

SCOTLAND STILL IN TITLE HUNT

Scotland, despite losing their opening game in Italy, are second in the standings and four points behind France having bounced back to beat England and Wales, while the French are the only side still on course for the Grand Slam.

Ireland host Wales on Friday, and if the Irish fail to secure a bonus-point win France will go into Saturday's game knowing victory will be enough to retain their crown, with a home game against England to come on the final day.

"We will be welcomed by a country and a team that think they can win the tournament," Galthie said. "But our players have been working hard for six weeks, performing well."

France team:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Theo Attissogbe, 13-Nicolas Depoortere, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Oscar Jegou, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Mickael Guillard, 4-Charles Ollivon, 3-Dorian Aldegheri, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros.

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Rodrigue Neti, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Thibaud Flament, 20-Emmanuel Meafou, 21-Lenni Nouchi, 22-Baptiste Serin, 23-Pierre-Louis Barassi.