France skipper Dupont out of Nations Championship tests

PARIS, June 29 : France captain Antoine Dupont has withdrawn from the three Nations Championship tests next month and will be replaced by Toulouse teammate Paul Graou, the French Rugby Federation said on Monday.

Dupont was scheduled to travel as one of nine additional players added to the France squad for their opening fixtures of the new competition against New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

But he will not be travelling, the French said without giving a reason. Media reports said he was struggling with a calf injury despite the fact he competed in Saturday’s Top 14 final in Paris where he went off but then came back on to finish the 28-20 victory over Montpellier.

It is a first call-up for the 28-year-old Graou.

France take on New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday, followed by Australia in Brisbane on July 11 and then Japan in Tokyo on July 18 in their opening three Nations Championship fixtures.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Chopra)