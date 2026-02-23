France stay in Six Nations charge with win over Italy

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France, Feb 22 : France scored three tries in the opening 30 minutes before going on to record a comfortable 33-8 victory over Italy on Sunday and keep up their winning run in this year’s Six Nations.

France lead the standings with 15 points from second-placed Scotland on 11 and are in a strong position to retain the title. Italy remained in fifth place on five points.

France burst into a 19-0 lead at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy with tries from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emmanuel Meafou and Tomas Ramos to put them comfortably ahead before Ange Capuozzo dotted down for Italy to make it 19-8 at halftime.

Debutant winger Gael Drean and centre Emilien Gailleton added two more French tries in the second half.

